DPS investigating Angelina River crash

From Texas Department of Public Safety:

Shortly before 8:00p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety received a report of a one vehicle crash on FM 2799 in Jasper County. The crash occurred just West of Jasper.



A 2006 Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on FM 2799. For an unknown reason, the driver traveled off the roadway into the Angelina River. The vehicle was submerged in the river and the driver was unable to get out of the vehicle. Both the driver and vehicle have since been recovered from the Angelina River.



The driver, a 36-year-old female from Jasper, was pronounced dead at the crash scene by Justice of the Peace Holloway. At this time, DPS will not be releasing the victim's name.



This is an active crash investigation and there are no further details to be released at this time.