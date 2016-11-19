DPS identifies woman killed in Angelina River crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the woman who was killed after her vehicle crashed into the Angelina River, as 36-year-old Jessica Lynn Tate of Jasper.

The crash occurred Friday night around 8:00 p.m. on FM 2799 in Jasper County. According to DPS, Tate was driving a 2006 Nissan passenger vehicle westbound on FM 2799, when the driver traveled off into the Angelina River. The vehicle was submerged in the river and the Tate was unable to get out.

There are no further details at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.

