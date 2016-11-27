East Texas family unites community with decades-old holiday display

Gus and Virginia Moore have brought Christmas joy to East Texas for the last several decades, and they share their story of how its reaching people beyond their little town.

Tasha Smith can remember when their decorating began with a simple nativity scene, and from there grew to be something they never imagined.

“They make so much of the display’s themselves, over the years they just keep adding to it,” Smith said. “I think watching the Christmas lights grow, and the display grow, and all the love from the community and outside the community is just incredible. It says so much about granny, and granddaddy.”

Virginia Moore said spreading Christmas joy is a reminder for what the season is all about. She and her family say the best part about the display is the happiness it brings other people.

“We love to see people come by and stop. My husband will sit on the porch, and Opal our daughter-in-law said if you look real close you’ll see him sitting and watching people. We really enjoy it,” Moore said. “Just to know it brings other people happiness, that is the true meaning of Christmas.”

The impressive display could not be possible without the help of their 26 grand-children, and great-grandchildren. Gus Moore said each year it gets more difficult to set everything up, but he’s appreciative of his family for always going above and beyond to make it happen.

“Well, I haven’t felt good, so they had to help move stuff, and help with electrical wiring, but I would have never thought she would get on top of the barn and put stuff up,” Moore said.

His favorite part is watching the happiness the display brings so many people, even beyond their small town of Chireno, Texas.

“We saw an elderly lady in Wal Mart once who told us she came and saw the lights about once or twice a week, and she was from Broadus. I don’t know how she knew who we were,” Moore said.

At the heart of the display, and all the effort people make to ensure each year it grows even grander, is the love that started it all.

“At the end of the day I think it is just a representation of granny and granddaddy’s love for each other, for their family, and for their communities. They put their hearts into everything they do,” Smith said. “They always want to put out the best they can for others, and it’s just really special.”

Their message of spreading holiday cheer is something they hope becomes contagious. Virginia said the gift of giving joy to others is what it is all about.

“We just encourage everyone to do more because it’s important to show the true meaning of Christmas, and how blessed we are no matter how bad things get,” Moore said.

The display is located about two miles away from Chireno Independent School District, but they said without having directions the lights are hard to miss when driving through their town.

