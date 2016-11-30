$5 million expansion project underway at Lufkin's Atkinson Candy

A $5-million project is in motion for Atkinson Candy Company in Lufkin Texas, and its mission is to keep more jobs in East Texas.

Eric Atkinson said this project, which will provide the company additional facility space, will allow them to meet the food safety requirements.

“Internally, we need more space, so we are building a new warehouse to expand production and further the kitchen and wrapping area, so we can segregate all of our lines from one another,” Atkinson said.

They are hoping the new addition will propel them into the 21st century technology.

“This is us wanting to take Atkinson Candy Company to the next level. After this project we will be in all sense of the word be a 21st century, state-of-the-art candy making facility.”

The crane used to erect the thousands of pounds of concrete slabs was transported to the facility in Lufkin with the help of 23 different trucks.

The process is expected to take almost four months to complete, and the company said that being able to keep their company local will help all of East Texas.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.