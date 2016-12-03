Lufkin fire departments respond to fire at Outback Steakhouse

Three Lufkin Fire stations responded to an electrical fire believed to be caused by lighting on the front porch of Outbeak steakhouse.

No injuries were reported, but damage to paneling on the outside roof occurred according to Battalion Chief Eric Parrish.

“We believe the lights outside of the restaurant caught on fire signaling the sprinkler systems to activate,” Parrish said. “This in combination to response from our units are what extinguished the fire.”

No one was harmed, and those in the restaurant at the time the fire began all exited the premises safely. Parrish said he believes Outback will be closed for the next couple of days until damage is fixed, and the exact cause of the fire is determined.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.