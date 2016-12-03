East Texas organization building stronger nonprofits

The Texas Small Farmer’s and Rancher’s organization are hoping to build the community stronger by strengthening the non-profit organization’s in the East Texas area.

The Texas Small Farmer’s and Rancher’s, and Community Improvement Corp. met in conjunction with guest speaker Dorothy Frank’s to educate the public on the proper structure, organization, and improvement of local non-profits, specifically those that are faith based.

The CEO of Community Improvement Corp. said that conventions like the one held in Nacogdoches ensures that everyone is aware of the changing guidelines that comes with being in charge of non-profit organizations.

“We are meeting here to get more information, and more knowledge about properly structured non-profits. We need more non-profits especially in the faith-based community,” Mills said. “We have a lot non-profit so we want to make sure that all of our board members know their job and responsibility.”

He said that as the rules and guidelines change, some non-profits may think they are eligible for certain things when that may not be the case now. He said he hopes that by raising awareness for how to properly run a non-profit it will make all of East Texas better.

“People don’t mind giving donations, but they want to know they are giving to a properly organized organization because there are so many scams and shams and you really need to deal with people with integrity,” Mills said.

If you would like more information on Texas Small Farmer's and Rancher's click here:

