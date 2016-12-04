Two East Texas churches bring community together in third annual Christmas show

For the third year in a row, New Beginning Baptist, and First Baptist Church of Lufkin are collaborating in a way that unites the entire community beyond the gift of Christmas joy.

Yolunda Richards, CISC’s Executive Director said that through the program the churches raised more than 1,000 pounds of food for East Texans with the message of unity.

“I hope everyone comes out to experience it just once because the love that’s in that room is just priceless,” Richards said. “In that room tonight you will not see color, you will hear all the sounds of God's people coming together as one, and just uniting and it’s a special kind of feeling.”

First Baptist of Lufkin’s senior preacher Mark Newton said that unity is the message they hope to send to all in attendance.

“During times of tension, we came together with New Beginning in prayer and unity,” Newton said. “That kind of bond is special, and tonight the collaboration will just be powerful.”

The two churches will also be collecting can foods for CISC food pantry, Richard said it is through programs like this that their organization remains successful.

“I mean I wish I had them in my vocabulary to let you know how that feels, but the support in us knowing that people are out there doing their part. It might be a little to them, but it is so much to someone else,” Richards said.

Newton said the two churches hope to reach, and impact even more people through their program this year.

“We would love to be able to give 2,000 pounds, the needs are just always there,” Newton said. “With recent layoffs with Lufkin industry we have a board member on staff with CISD the needs have just increased in the last several months.”

Richards said that the community continues to ensure the doors of CISC remain open. They are the only local food bank in the area open five days a week, and it is through the communities effort that they are allowed to impact so many.

“I am humbled by what I do every day, I couldn’t take credit and the volunteers that come through our doors are the only reason it is possible,” Richard said. “I just hope people remember to continue to take self out of it. This is what makes all the difference.”

The program held tonight in First Baptist Lufkin’s chapel collected the can foods at the door upon entry. They will collect, and tally all of the donations received by next week and will announce their total.

