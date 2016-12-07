DPS releases name of man killed when truck crashed into Huntington house

A one-vehicle wreck involving a pickup truck that crashed into a home on Ralph Nerren Road in Huntington claimed the life of a 76-year-old Fairfield man.

The crash occurred late Wednesday morning at a home across from Salem Missionary Baptist Church, and the pickup almost went all the way into the home.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Robert James Leski, the driver of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pat Grubbss

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that Leski was driving a 2003 Ford pickup south on Ralph Nerren road when he drove off the road to the right and crashed into a house, causing major damage to the house and the vehicle, the press release stated.

"An autopsy has been order to determine if a medical condition contributed to the crash," the press release stated.

No one was in the home when the pickup crashed through its front wall, said DPS Trooper Michael Thomason. However, the home's owners were notified. No other injuries were reported.

