East Texas annual CPS Christmas party serves 55 foster children

Child Protective Services annual Christmas party was able to encompass even more foster children than last years event.

The Christmas celebration was hosted by the Angelina County Child Welfare Board, and local case workers where more than 50 children were able to attend and feel the Christmas joy. Ragan Haygood, Region Five Volunteer coordinator said this year they were so happy to provide for so many children.

“It was just wonderful, the kids could come and enjoy bounce houses, games, and of course meet Santa Clause,” Haygood said. “A lot goes into something like this, and I’m not sure if the community is aware of how many people work to make this possible.”

She said each child in attendance was able to submit their Christmas list for Santa, and because of generous donations form the community, and money provided by the county they were able to make this possible.

Coordinator’s said this year was unique for CPS volunteers, because the number of children in their care is lower than this time last year however the event was able to reach and include more children than ever before. Haygood said it’s this, and the effort from foster parents that make an impact on these children’s lives.

“It means more than anything to these kids. To come from an environment where they think they’re loved, but they aren’t seeing the love that a normal childhood is, and then to go into these homes where they open their hearts, not only their homes for them is amazing,” Haygood said.

The child welfare board, and local case workers organized the event, but they wanted to extend a thank-you to those in the community that donated their time and money to grow their outreach this year.

