Seventh annual BKC/Buckner Toy Drive provides Christmas for East Texas foster children

The seventh annual Brothers Keepers Church and Buckner toy run completed another successful year as this East Texas event provided Christmas gifts for almost 50 foster children.

BKC’s coordinator Dave Sarver said unfortunately they have seen the need for gifts rise over the last several years.

“This year, was our worst year, and I say worst because when there are more kids that always means worst,” Sarver said. “This year we had more kids than ever, we had 49, but it’s amazing the community around here continues to show up and provide for these kids.”

Sarver’s ties to the East Texas foster care community runs deep as he explained his family adopted three of their own in East Texas. He has watched many in his church community realize how many are still searching for homes.

Each year he said giving back to those in need will always be better than receiving.

“It’s not just made an impact on the kids we get to do this for, but it’s made and impact on the community because we see people reaching out and wanting to do more for this area,” Sarver said.

Another volunteer who has watched the success of this event grow throughout the years is Scott Wilcox. He said he is proud to be a part of an organization that is making an impact in an unconventional way on the foster children in East Texas.

“What makes our toy run different or unique is we actually get to give the toys to the children, and Buckner will have them lined up when we ride in, so we will get to give them their gifts and see their faces. It is such a special thing,” Wilcox said.

When asked why they began using the motorcycles, and various other unique automobiles as a means of transporting the gifts, they said it’s easy to know why when you watch the children’s faces as they pull in.

“The sound of the motorcycle, and their hearts start racing, it’s just beautiful to watch them light up,” Sarver said.

He hopes that by getting word out about their annual event it will be a realization for the community to recognize the needs of foster children year round.

“What I would want for the community to know is to pray for these kids, pray for these families, and if you feel a heart for adoption please get with CPS, or Buckner,” Sarver said. “Please understand the potential you have to make another child’s life, it’s not just about one day, it’s the rest of their life.”

If you would like to make donations to the BKC/Buckner toy drive, Cycle Heaven located in Lufkin takes donations year round for their effort to make a difference in East Texas foster children’s lives. You can find out more by clicking here:

