Diboll ISD confirms Vicky Thomas new superintendent

Diboll Independent School District confirmed that Vicky Thomas has been named the lone finalist for the superintendent position.

In June, Thomas was named interim superintendent. She replaced Gary Martel who resigned the position earlier this year.

Thomas came to Diboll after serving as superintendent in Fayetteville, Arkansas. When she was initially named to the interim position, officials did not believe she would be a candidate for the full time job, however school representatives confirmed today that she will now move to fulfill the role.

