Chicago man not hurt after rollover wreck on Lufkin loop

A Chicago man avoided injury after rolling his pickup and trailer on the Lufkin loop Friday afternoon.

Luis Santamaria Franco, 23, was driving southbound on the 2600 block of South Medford Drive at 2:18 p.m. when he lost control, overcorrected and rolled his pickup and trailer, according to the Lufkin police report.

Franco was not injured.

