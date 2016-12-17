Man killed in single vehicle wreck in Shelby County

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one vehicle wreck that killed 57-year-old James Peterson from Ben Wheeler, Texas.

DPS said the wreck happened on December 16th at approximately 5:00 p.m., and a preliminary crash investigation found that Peterson was traveling East on FM 139 when his 2001 Ford truck left the roadway and overturned.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene by Shelby County Justice of the Peace Marla Denby.

No further information is being released at this time. The wreck remains under investigation.

