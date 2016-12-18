Grapeland man killed in single vehicle wreck

Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 37-year-old Corey Dancer of Grapeland was traveling north on US-287 when he lost control rounding a corner, and was ejected from his car.
The one vehicle wreck happened at approximately 3:15 AM on December 18, 2016, three miles from Grapeland.
Dancer was driving a 2004 Buick. DPS said the car overturned after leaving the roadway.
Dancer was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 4:30 AM. No more information has been released at this time.
