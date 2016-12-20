Bloom where you're planted: Lufkin native’s effort to revive Farmer’s Market

Anna Dean, a Lufkin native, recently returned to East Texas, and opened the new Bloom Boutique in a place that might surprise you, the Farmer’s Market

“I know it’s off the beaten path, but I just think this place has so much potential,” Dean said.

After visiting other cities markets, and seeing the ability it gave other local entrepreneurs to sell their products, she wanted to give her community the same chance.

“I was kind of scared to start my business here. I mean, I honestly think over the years, people have forgotten about it,” Dean said. “But it is truly one of the most beautiful farmer’s markets I have ever seen, and there is so much talent in East Texas.”

Her store sells a wide variety of products, but they all have one thing in common - they’re made by locals.

“These Prairie Rose soaps are made by a woman in Huntington. This honey right here is made by the Sims family,” Dean said as she pointed out the various items. “That canvas art is built and painted by a husband and wife. We even have this beard oil made by a local single dad running the company all by himself.”

As she harnesses others' talents. she said it’s important to help others grow along with her.

“Whenever you support local small businesses, you are supporting somebody’s dream. I am just so passionate about that,” Dean said.

She held a recent event that featured food trucks, live music, and even more vendors saying this could be a regular event for Lufkin.

“There is really no reason why this is not the place everyone should want to be on Saturdays,” Dean said.

As she walks the empty area surrounding her new business, she envisions endless possibilities.

“I mean I would love to see a café here, or a bakery there,” Dean said. “All of this space could be cleaned out and sold to vendors.”

She said it’s only $10 to rent a booth for the day, and hopes her store being open five days a week will encourage others thinking about advancing their business to pick the Farmer’s Market as their location.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.