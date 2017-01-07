Angelina Co. Sherriff applauds ‘teamwork’ in leading to arrests in overnight theft of local business

The Angelina County Sherriff’s office have arrested two people from Diboll for stealing car parts from East Texas Recycling.

Cheryl Porter Compton, 51, and Marcus Lara, 58, were arrested by the Angelina County Sherriff’s office early this morning.

Lt. Ray Stubbs said the sheriff’s office received a phone call at approximately 1:30AM on January 7th, about a suspicious vehicle near the business located on US Highway 69 South.

Stubbs said after locating the vehicle in question, they found 18-wheeler rims, and batteries taken from the business, and loaded in the car.

More equipment was found just inside the fence located on East Texas Recycling’s property, but the suspects responsible fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department assisted in the investigation and located Compton, and Lara.

According to officers, Compton was charged with theft and Lara was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, and theft.

Angelina County Sherriff Greg Sanches applauded the work of officers from both his office, and the Lufkin Police Department.

“Great work and also thanks for the assistance of Lufkin PD. Teamwork is important not only for law enforcement, but for the citizens as well,” Sanches said.

All of the stolen property has been recovered.

