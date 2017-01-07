East Texans react to possibility of extra security added to baggage claim areas following attack

The mass shooting that took place in Fort Lauderdale’s baggage claim leaves many Americans wondering what steps officials will take in making sure this doesn’t happen again.

Esteban Santiago was an Iraq war veteran who legally checked the gun, allegedly used as the murder weapon, into a carry on luggage.

The gun was then used to kill five people, and injure another six. Before Santiago opened fire in that baggage claim, the topics surrounding recent airport security, and long lines were a much different conversation.

“You think of having to go through security on the way in, but never on the way out,” said East Texas flyer Grant Howarth. “I am definitely no professional in this, and without knowing all the information, maybe we do need it. Bur I think right now we just have to wait until we know more.”

George Piro, the lead FBI special agent heading the investigation said a motive is still undetermined.

“Indications are that he came here to carry out this horrific attack. We have not identified any triggers that would have caused this attack,” Piro said.

One East Texas flyer said that following the attack he feels additional security being added to baggage claim is necessary to ensure safety.

“Even if it takes five times as long to get your bag, I think convenience takes a back seat to people’s safety,” said Garrett Alteir, who wouldn’t mind the extra wait. “I think anytime there is a large gathering of people in one area, like a baggage claim terminal, you should probably have security.”

However, others feel that for those that are intentionally carrying out the acts of violence, heightened security will not stop them.

“I really don’t think it would matter, I think adding more security than there already is would not be beneficial,” said another East Texas flyer, Brandon Hughes. “If someone is going to do something, they are going to do it anyway.”

Some believe we should begin focusing on prevention, and finding the underlying problems before they reach airports, and other locations of mass shootings.

“I mean as I said earlier, if someone is going to try to do something they are probably going to find a way to do it, if evil is their main motive,” Howarth said. “I feel the best that we can do is get to those base causes, and eradicate those issues instead."

Over 100 interviews have been conducted by officials to eyewitnesses, and suspects. Every possible scenario is being investigated thoroughly.

"We continue to look at all avenues and all motives for this horrific attack,” Piro said. “And at this point we are continuing to look at the terrorism angle."

With the shooter in custody, and the identities released of those killed, investigators will begin taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again. However, they said any changes to security in baggage claim areas will not happen overnight.

