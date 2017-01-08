Man arrested for firing rifle at East Texas officers

23-year-old Joshua Day has been booked into the Angelina County jail on three charges of aggravated assault of a public servant after firing a rifle at officers.

According to Angelina County Sheriff, Greg Sanches, his office received a series of 911 calls alleging a home invasion was taking place at a residence on Jenna Lou Road, in Angelina County.

Sanches said deputies were warned by another call to approach with caution because a person at the residence was armed with a rifle. The report states that Day, and officers exchanged gunfire before the suspect threw his firearm down, and confronted deputies.

“After a brief struggle and the use of a taser, deputies took him into custody,” Sanches said. “No one was wounded by gunfire or otherwise seriously injured.”

An ongoing investigation into the incident is being led by The Criminal Investigation Division of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, along with Texas Ranger Travis Brazil.

Day is being held in the Angelina County Jail on obstruction or retaliation, assault of a public servant, and three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant. His bond amount is unknown at this time.

