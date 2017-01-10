CHI St. Luke’s Health system announces job eliminations

Following last year’s announcement to restructure, CHI St. Luke’s Health -Texas Division announced today that 346 positions across the state will be eliminated.

Out of the 346 statewide positions, 54 positions were affected in the Memorial system, which includes hospitals and clinics in Lufkin, Livingston and San Augustine. CHI Memorial System spokesperson Yana Ogletree said of the 54 positions, 38 employees will actually be separated from Memorial. Others were reassigned to positions elsewhere in the organization where deemed appropriate while vacant positions will not be filled.

According to a press release, the 346 positions impacted statewide, there are 100 vacant positions that will not be filled.

“Throughout the Texas Division, 16 employees are being reassigned to comparable roles; 208 employees were offered other positions within the organization; and 202 employees have left the CHI Texas Division,” Ogletree said in a press release. “In alignment with our core values, we are providing services to support these employees through this transition.”

The release stated that in an effort to reduce expenses, they have looked at all sides of the company in making appropriate changes needed to move forward.

“Though we have made significant improvements and identified additional opportunities, with the continual challenges facing healthcare today, we must institute critical organizational changes at this time to realign our financial performance, said Ogletree.

For those that have been laid off, the company is assisting in providing services to support these employees through this transition.

“As good stewards of our resources, we will continue to take thoughtful and deliberate actions to ensure we are providing high-quality compassionate patient care, while sustaining and advancing our healing ministry to the communities we serve,” said Ogletree.

