Etech president being treated for acute respiratory syndrome

The family and friends of Matt Rocco, a long-time business owner and community leader, are asking for prayers tonight.

Rocco is the president and chief operating officer of Etech Global Services, which employs hundreds of people in East Texas.

According to the family’s spokesperson he suffered bilateral pneumonia which has escalated in to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome.

At last update, they are working to stabilize his condition to move him to another hospital for treatment.

