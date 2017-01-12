Jasper County deputy home following double-lung transplant

Jasper County Deputy Glenn Blank is home after undergoing a double-lung transplant just over two weeks ago.

Blank had been fighting for his life since Dec. 18 after he suffered lung failure stemming from chemotherapy treatment at a young age.

His coordinator put him on an emergency donor list and he learned of a matched lung for him in just 24 hours.

Blank returned home on Thursday, according to his wife, Mandi.

