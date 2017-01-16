One person dead in Jasper County shooting

The Jasper County Sherriff’s department said one man has died following a shooting at a home in the Evadale area in Jasper County.

Lieutenant Matt Ortego said the sheriff’s department was responding to a call of shots fired. They arrived on scene to find a man shot multiple times in the chest.

“At approximately 2:40 PM we received a phone call of shots fired from a residence in the Evadale area,” said Ortego. “When we arrived on scene we found a white male, whose name we are not releasing at this time, shot multiple times in the upper-chest area.”

Officers stated the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct Six, Justice of the Peace, Judge Steve Conner.

“We have one suspect in custody, but while the investigation remains ongoing we are not releasing their name at this time either,” Ortego said.

The Jasper County Sherriff’s office said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat.

“We just want to let the community know they do not have to be alarmed, we have a suspect in custody, and will release more information as we can,” Ortego said.

Details surrounding this shooting remain under investigation, officers say they do not know the motive at this time.

