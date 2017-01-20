Surprise proposal at Chireno ISD pep rally

A Chireno middle school teacher received the surprise of a life-time during the school's homecoming pep rally.

Hanna Sowards, a Nacogdoches native, teaches fifth, and sixth grade science. At the beginning of Friday's homecoming festivities, she was told she was playing a game of musical chairs with other faculty members.

Little did she know, 'Hootie the Owl', the schools mascot was actually hiding her boyfriend, Chris Van Horn. Van Horn danced around encouraging the competitors, as the crowed cheered them on.

She ended up winning the game of musical chairs, but the trophy she received? A diamond ring!

"It's a great day to be an owl, isn't it?" said Principle Brandy Grey over the microphone following the proposal. "Let's give Ms. Sowards one big congrats!"

Sowards and Van Horn celebrated the special occasion with her entire school family, including a very excited science class. Van Horn worked with principal Grey on designing the perfect surprise, and he said he couldn't have asked for anything better.

"All I know is when I was dancing around, I had the ring in my hand, and I'm not going to lie I thought I dropped it," Van Horn said. "Thankfully, I opened the box slowly, and my hands were shaking so bad I don't even think she noticed."

To top off the proposal excitement the Chireno owls won big in their homecoming basketball games.

