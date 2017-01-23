Angelina Co. man trapped under tractor is rescued, hospitalized

A 23-year-old Huntington man who set a fire that damaged two homes agreed to a plea-bargain deal of 10 years of deferred adjudication Wednesday.More >>
The Houston County District Attorney's Office has dropped its case against a Beaumont man who was accused of helping another person rob a man of $80 at gunpoint in July of 2017.
An Angelina County jury is deliberating the punishment for a Pollok woman who was found guilty of all charges in a case in which she slipped her handcuffs, stole a police patrol unit, and led officers on a high-speed chase that lasted 23-minutes.
During the second day of the jury trial for a Pollok woman accused of steal a Lufkin PD patrol unit and leading officers on a 23-minute chase, the state called two more law enforcement witnesses to the stand.
Final numbers rolled in Tuesday night for the state and local primaries. In Angelina county, voters chose Republican nominee Don Lymbery to represent them in the general election in November.
