Angelina Co. man trapped under tractor is rescued, hospitalized

Right before 6:30 p.m., Hudson fire department, along with Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Porter Road, where a male subject was trapped under a tractor.

According to Caleb Ramsey, assistant fire chief, some people that were out were able to get the man from underneath the tractor.

When the subject was found, he was awake and moving. There are no reports of any broken bones but he was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital.

The identity of the male subject is currently unknown, due to the fact that he was transported out before officials arrived on scene.

