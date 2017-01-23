Waves crash into Lake Livingston due to high winds

A First Alert Weather day was declared for Sunday, January 23rd due to expected high winds in East Texas.

Many across the region experienced those gusts, but Terrence Kerrick of Livingston posted a video to Facebook that’s picking up a ton of attention.

The caption stated it was taken at Lake Livingston, from the Blanchard area. At last check, the video was shared over 5,000 times, viewed over 373,000, and shared over 600.

In the video, you can hear those near the water warning about the high waves, and white caps hitting the East Texas shore.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Hlozek recorded that wind speeds reached an upward for 40 mph in some areas, which made this lake look more like a beach.

You can watch the original video, posted to Facebook, here:

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.