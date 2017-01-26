Jasper County confirms missing man found

Authorities with the Jasper County Sheriff’s office have confirmed missing 23-year-old Amon Gift's body was found Thursday evening.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said a fisherman found Gift's body on Lake Sam Rayburn, south of Mill Creek.

"A fisherman called in around 3:00 PM, to say he found a body," Newman said. "We have confirmed that it was the body of missing 23-year-old Houston man, Amon Gift."

The discovery was made in Sabine County, and ongoing investigation will include multiple agencies, Newman said.

"An autopsy has been requested to determine the cause of death," Newman said.

The truck of a Houston man missing since Friday was discovered stuck in the mud in Jasper County Tuesday afternoon.

Gift was driving a 2008 white Dodge Durango.

An exact cause of death has not been released. Ongoing investigation into the circumstances will continue.

