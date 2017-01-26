KTRE visits Bonner Elementary

Third graders from Bonner Elementary are undergoing Junior Achievement of East Texas' "Our City" program.

The program provides sessions to students regarding information on how a city communicates. Chief Meteorologist Brad Hlozek, and Hunter Sowards were able to provide insight into how television stations communicate important information to the public.

Students were given insight into the responsibility of anchors, reporters, and weather information.

