TxDOT: Major wreck in Lufkin causing traffic delays - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

TxDOT: Major wreck in Lufkin causing traffic delays

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Crews are responding to a major wreck in Lufkin.

About 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin division reported a major wreck at Atkinson Drive and Randybrook in Lufkin. TxDOT said drivers should prepare for delays.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly