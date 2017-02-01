Nacogdoches DB Josh Thompson commits to Texas

The University of Texas hasn't been on the top of the Big 12 in a while, but numerous East Texans are currently on the Longhorns roster trying to get the program back where it belongs. UT added another piece to that puzzle on Wednesday morning.

A longtime Texas commit, Nacogdoches star defensive back Josh Thompson made it official by signing with the Longhorns. Three East Texans could potentially be in the secondary at one time in 2017. That includes Thompson, fellow Nac Dragon Brandon Jones and Gilmer Buckeye Kris Boyd.

Thompson was the most sought after recruit in East Texas with 29 Division I offers.

