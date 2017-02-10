East Texas senior citizens enjoy Valentine bash

Love is in the air, and SFA’s Phi Epsilon Omicron Honor Society teamed up with Heart to Heart Hospice to ensure no matter your age, you have a place to celebrate the holiday.

“The organization is a national honor society for students studying family or consumer science,” said organizer Bethany Craft. “We feel like teaming up with nursing homes, and especially Heart to Heart Hospice is such an incredible opportunity to just impact lives, and bridge the gap between elders and college students.”

The students involved said bridging the gap between elders in the community, and college students is important in making the entire community better. They hope others continue the efforts they have started.

“It’s really special that we have the opportunity to serve others in the community, and I hope that us doing this inspires others to call up the people they love in their life- parents, grandparents, and tell them that they love them and care about them,” Craft said.

The dance had over 100 RSVP’s from over 20 nursing homes in the East Texas area. They served party-goers a gourmet meal, provided music, and even a photo booth.

“We have been working with several other senior citizen groups in the community to make this possible, and it has been such a fantastic experience,” Craft said. “Within our major, and through the people we were working with to make this possible, it is our goal to improve the lives of others and I feel this is an extension of that."

The party was thrown Friday in Nacogdoches. This was the first time SFA Phi Epsilon Omicron, and Heart to Heart Hospice have thrown the party, but they hope to make it a tradition.

