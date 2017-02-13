Nacogdoches woman selected as 2017 Grammy 'Trophy Model'

The 59th annual Grammy Awards which aired Sunday night showcased an East Texas native who was selected as one of three "trophy models" to present the prestigious awards to winners.

“It was so surreal, and just special to just be a a part of what’s going on. I mean, obviously, the Grammys aren’t about me,” Haley said. “I’m not even in the music industry, but just to stand on that stage with the people I look up to so highly, it was humbling.”

Hollin Haley, who is from Nacogdoches, recently moved to Los Angeles to further her acting and modeling career. She said the experience was truly once in a lifetime.

“To be honest, when I got the call that I was selected, it was just such an honor,” Haley said. “Then to stand on that stage, it was a night I will never forget.”

She said above all she is most grateful for the support and love expressed by her friends and family back home in East Texas.

“To pick up my phone afterward to see all the posts and all the texts and the tags it was so sweet,” Haley said. “Yet again, it wasn’t about me at all, but in this industry, you get told no more times than yes, and it’s a lot of failure. To have support from my hometown, who truly care about what I’m doing, it makes all the hardships worth it.”

Haley graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in theater. She moved to New York following the completion of her degree and moved to Los Angeles only last month.

