IRS offers help in finding a qualified tax professional - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers that they offer many useful tips and information when looking for a qualified tax professional. 

To find a qualified tax professional in your area, click here. 

The IRS has also developed a series of tips to help you navigate common tax issues, to view this tips, click here.

This year's tax filing deadline is April 18th. 

