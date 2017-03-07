Crockett Police Department discover credit card skimmer attached to gas pump

The Crockett Police Department have released information about a credit card skimmer found attached to a pump at KB Xpress Gas Station on Monday.

“The complainant reported that while the inspectors were checking the gas pumps they located the skimmer inside one of the pumps,” the Crockett PD said.

A skimmer is used to secretly swipe credit card and debit card information when customers slip their cards into machines.

The Crockett Police Department said the gas station, located on 1605 East Loop 304, does not know the length of time the skimmer has been there.

Crockett police are asking anyone with information to contact Lt. Clayton Smith at 936-544-2021.

James Fields, the manager of KB Xpress, said the inspector explained to him that the skimmer was of the manual variety, which means the suspect would have to manually retrieve it to get any information off of it.

More information about the skimmers can be found here:

