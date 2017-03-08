Video of apparent East Texas 8-legged hog goes viral

A group of East Texas hunters' latest catch is going viral after a video shared on social media racked up more than a million views in less than a day.

The video and photos, posted to Facebook Tuesday by Jesse Garcia, appear to show an eight-legged hog.

Garcia posted the video with the message, "It's hard to want to hunt at night knowing you have work in the mornin' but tonight was definitely something not only to remember but to experience as well. Can't get much better when you catch a good size sow and a 1 headed, 2 bodied, 8 legged pig"

WARNING, VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.

Since the photos and video were shared, the post has received more than 20,000 shares.

Garcia said he killed a hog at his property near Garrison. When he went to butcher the sow, he discovered unborn piglets and then saw the one with eight legs.

Garcia said he's been hunting for 30 years and had never seen anything like this.

"We just feel blessed to be able to hunt hogs when we want," Garcia said.

