Crockett PD: 4 people in 2 cars fired shots at each other, endangered 2 kids

Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested four people on 37 drug, weapons, and child endangerment charges Sunday afternoon after individuals in one car allegedly chased another one, and gunshots were exchanged between the two vehicles.

According to a press release from the Crockett Police Department, CPD received a 911 call from a person driving in town that said they were being chased by another vehicle and that the people in the other vehicle had fired shots at time.

The 911 call came from Hope Calvin, who was riding in a 2006 Chrysler 300 with her husband, Christopher Calvin, and her two children. While Hope Calvin was on the phone with dispatch, they pulled into the parking lot of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, where officers were able to make contact with everyone involved in the situation.

The chasing vehicle was a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Gizel Hernandez. Her passenger was identified as Ravion Bogan, the press release stated.

After the officers started the investigation and took statements, they discovered guns and drugs in both cars, the press release stated. When the officers checked Christopher Calvin for outstanding warrants, they found that he had three.

During the investigation, Crockett PD officers seized two pistols from the cars, the press release stated. When they ran the weapons’ serial numbers, they found that the .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol had been reported stolen by the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, and the .40-caliber Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol had been reported stolen by the Lufkin Police Department, the press release stated.

The investigators also learned that the people in the two cars had fired shots at each other while they were traveling in the area of Davy Crockett Park just before they were stopped by law enforcement in the sheriff’s office parking lot.

“It was determined that Hernandez and Bogan came to Crockett looking for Christopher Calvin,” the press release stated. “Hernandez and Bogan were able to locate Calvin driving his vehicle and began following him.”

Crockett PD officers found a witness to what happened, and the person gave a statement about what he or she saw.

A bullet hole was found in the rear passenger side door of Christopher Calvin’s Chrysler 300, which was the vehicle that had two children riding in it. The bullet endangered the children and the adults in the front seat, the press release stated.

“Approximately 31g of Methamphetamine was located in Hernandez’s vehicle, along with various types of illegal prescription medication,” the press release stated.

“This was a very dangerous situation for all parties involved especially the two children that were in the back seat of the vehicle that was shot by the pursuing vehicle narrowly missing the two children in the back seat,” said Crockett Police Chief David Cross. “The CPD patrol officers and detectives did a great job of collecting evidence, finding witnesses and interviewing all parties that led to the arrest of the four adults on a total of 37 charges.”

Cross said his investigators worked several hours to determine exactly what had happened.

“We would also like to that the Houston County Sheriff Department deputies who responded and assisted in the initial contact with the two vehicles, and CPS for their quick response to aid with the endangered children,” Cross said.

Hernandez, 35, and Bogan, 27, both of Lufkin were each charged with first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams in a drug-free zone, a second-degree felony endangering a child - imminent danger charge, two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, state-jail felony theft of a firearm, state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams in a drug-free zone, and Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chris Calvin, 25, of Crockett, was charged with two counts of second-degree felony endangering a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in a weapons-free zone, two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, state-jail felony theft of a firearm, Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for deadly conduct (Trinity County warrant), escape (Trinity County warrant), and a parole warrant.

Hope Calvin, 30, of Crockett, was charged with charged with two counts of second-degree felony endangering a child, two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, third-degree felony possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, state-jail felony theft of a firearm, state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, and Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

