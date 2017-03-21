One man arrested after leading Diboll Police on a 20- mile chase

The Diboll Police Department have released details regarding an officer involved chase in Polk County.

According to Sergeant Brandon Lovell, Dustin Johnson of Cleveland, Texas was arrested following a twenty-mile chase that involved DPS, and Diboll officers.

“The officer radared another car speeding who was driving into Diboll,” Lovell said. “We assume Johnson thought he was being pulled over so he began weaving in and out of cars in an unsafe manner.”

Lovell reported the officer began pursuing Johnson who was passing cars on the shoulder. This is when another Diboll patrol unit, and DPS joined in the chase.

Lovell said Johnson traveled south in a north bound lane for eight miles where he entered the city of Corrigan and eventually gave himself up to authorities.

A search of his car revealed drug paraphernalia. Johnson is charged with possession of marijuana, and felony three evading arrest.

“He’s not loving it now,” was the caption Lovell posted with the mugshot of Johnson wearing a McDonald’s shirt.

