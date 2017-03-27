NISD names Interim Superintendent Sandra Dowdy lone superintendent finalist

During a Monday night special meeting, Nacogdoches Independent School District named Sandra Dowdy the lone finalist for the superintendent position.

Dowdy has served as interim for the last several months.

Per a press release from NISD, Dowdy was selected from a field of 45 applicants. A state mandated 21-day period must pass between the board naming her as the lone finalist and formally naming her as the next superintendent of Nacogdoches schools.

It also states the selection happened during a special school board meeting. Following the announcement Dowdy said she looks forward to serving the community.

“I am proud to serve this community. We have a main goal to get our district out of IR and our campuses,” said Dowdy. “Our main mission is to develop a strong community school district. That's my job and that's what is going to happen. I ask for your support in helping that happen for our district."

The release also stated that board vice president the Rev. James Ervin made the motion to make Sandra Dowdy the lone finalist for the position of superintendent of schools at NISD. Board secretary Susan Rushing seconded the motion.

Steve Green who serves as NISD Board President said he is proud of the decision, and confident it is the best for the future of Nacogdoches students.

