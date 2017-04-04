NWS confirms tornado in San Augustine County over the weekend

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down for almost 10 miles in San Augustine County near Broaddus on Sunday.

A survey summary report said the tornado initially touched down as a waterspout over Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Southwest San Augustine County near the Nacogdoches County line.

This waterspout moved onshore at the Jackson Hill Marina on FM 2851 as a tornado, intensifying as it mowed through a grove of trees in front of the Marina convenience store.

It was in front of the Marina convenience store that the tornado was the strongest. A report states it caused numerous trees to snap, and even uproot.

Security cameras at the Jackson Hill Marina captured this tornado as it moved onshore. The report states this tornado crossed Highway 147 at the intersection of FM 3185 near a cemetery, and remained on the ground as it crossed Highway 83 on the east side of Broaddus.

The report states tree damage was recorded near the Trinity Baptist Church in Broaddus. The church also suffered damage to the roof, and it caused a new addition to the building to collapse. The report continued that the tornado remained on the ground but weakened as it crossed FM 2558 before lifting on County Road 319 about two miles northeast of Broaddus.

