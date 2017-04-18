NISD formally announces Sandra Dowdy as next Superintendent

The Nacogdoches Independent School district held a final vote during Tuesday night’s school board meeting, and officially chose Sandra Dowdy as the school districts superintendent.

Each of the board members present voted to select Dowdy as the superintendent of Nacogdoches schools.

During the live stream of the board meeting, and following the final vote, Dowdy asked for support as she assumes this position.

“Thank you for your support, and I am going to ask all of you to be supportive in the year to come,” Dowdy said. “I am thrilled to serve this district, and excited, and I plan to continue creating a team focused on student outcome.”

Dowdy was announced as the lone finalist in March of 2017. A state mandated 21- day holding period must pass before she could formally assume the position.

Prior to this role, Dowdy has served as the Interim- Superintendent since Fred Hayes’ resignation in June of 2016. Under Hayes she served as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Dowdy and 45 other applicants were considered for the job; however, the names of other prospects will remain confidential.

When Dowdy was announced the lone finalist for the position she was quoted saying, “I am proud to serve this community. We have a main goal to get our district out of IR and our campuses,” said Dowdy. “Our main mission is to develop a strong community school district. That's my job and that's what is going to happen. I ask for your support in helping that happen for our district."

