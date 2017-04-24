Multiple agencies assisted in early morning fatal two- vehicle wreck near Crockett

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to address the errors that were in the original Crockett PD press release.

According to the Crockett Police Department, one person has died from the injuries they received during an early morning two-vehicle wreck.

The police department received a phone call of a two-vehicle crash on South Loop 304 at around 8:34 a.m. They reported a 2014 Honda CR-V crossed the center turn lane and collided head on with another vehicle.

Sergeant Jerrod Vickers with CPD said the Honda was driven by Kathryne Norsworthy, 52, of Groveton, who later died of her injuries.

She was traveling west in 1700 block of the Southwest Loop 304 when she collided head on with Deloise Berry, 45, of Crockett, who was traveling east in a 2009 Chevrolet.

Both women were taken by ambulance by Houston County EMS to Timberland Medical Center, in Crockett. Reports state Berry was later transported by ambulance to Trinity Mother Francis in Tyler.

“Norsworthy later succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash and was pronounced deceased at 12:45 by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Judge Clyde Black,” Vickers said. “The Crockett Fire Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Latexo Volunteer Fire Department, and TxDOT also responded to assist with the crash.”

At this time the crash is still being investigated by the Crockett Police Department.

