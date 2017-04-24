Tuesday is East Texas Giving Day

It's a simple way to donate to the region's nonprofits that are located in your community. In 2016, 225 area nonprofits participated in the first ever East Texas Giving Day, raising nearly 500-thousand dollars. Organizers are hoping to do that well and even better. All you have to do is click here and type in their city's name or zip code. Names of participating agencies will pop up. You can schedule gifts ahead of time or make donations throughout the 18-hour day of giving. Some have the donations earmarked for certain items. Others plan to put the donations into the general fund.