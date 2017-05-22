Donate to Elvis collector

A special needs East Texas woman lost her home and her beloved Elvis collection in the tornado that ripped through Fruitvale on April 29. It was posted on Facebook and Elvis memorabilia donations came flooding in.

Teresa Pierson turned 58 May 19, and boy did she have a birthday party. They even brought in an Elvis tribute artist to shake up the celebration. Teresa received hundreds of pieces of Elvis memorabilia, and now has a bigger collection than she had before. Teresa lives with her mother, Dorothy Pierson. They are both staying with one of Teresa’s sisters until they can raise the money for a new mobile home.

If you’d like to help them out they have started a GoFundMe called Graceland in Fruitvale.

