NWS issues thunderstorm warning for Houston, Trinity counties

The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Houston and Trinity counties.

The warning is scheduled to expire at 6 p.m.

Angelina, Cherokee, Polk, and Trinity counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. KTRE Chief Meteorologist Brad Hlozek said if any of the storms turn severe tonight, people should be aware that large hail is possible.

