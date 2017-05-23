Terrell County Sheriff: Livingston man, 4 others stole vehicles, trailers from ranch

Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man on a felony theft charge out of Terrell County in connection to allegations that he and four other suspects stole two vehicles, two trailers, a skid loader, and tools from a ranch there.

Johnny Riley, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County jail on a third-degree felony theft between $30,000 and $100,000 charge.

According to Terrell County Sheriff Keith Hughes, Riley is one of five Livingston area residents accused of felony crimes in his county, which is on the Texas-Mexico border. Hughes said back in early April, the group stole two vehicles, two trailers, a skid loader, and numerous tools from a ranch in Terrell County.

The suspects also did considerable damage to a ranch house on the property, Hughes said.

Hughes said one of the suspects had worked at the ranch and was fired.

Riley is the third person to be arrested in connection to the alleged thefts. Hughes said Josh Colston was picked up in Mississippi, and he is now out on bond. Charles Harrison was arrested in the Polk County area, and he is now being held in the Terrell County Jail.

Hughes said there are two other outstanding arrest warrants at this time.

