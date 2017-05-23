Nacogdoches Recreation offers lots of summer fun

The Summer 2017 Activity Guide is now available to families looking to plan lots of fun. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation Center and the public library have a long list of events planned for family summer entertainment. The new Summer 2017 Activity Guide is out. They can be picked up at the rec center, library, and the convention and visitors bureau. Information is online too.

Most activities will allow spontaneity according to Recreation Superintendent Vicki Schmidt.

"Most of our classes at the recreation center, we just ask that you come the day of and pay for your class. Some of 'em, like our summer camps we do ask that you take care of it in advance because our classes are filling up. Our summer camps are getting full quick and we're really excited," said Schmidt.

There's a new art teacher, an enthusiastic dance teacher and, for the first time, an adult kickball tournament.

More information can be found on the city web site with a click of the recreation center or library tabs.

