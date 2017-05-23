Work set to begin on TxDOT project to replace Lanana creek bridge on Starr Ave.

Cyclists and pedestrians will also meet a detour as a portion of the Lanana Creek Trail will be closed. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Texas Department of Transportation crews assemble barricades and signage in preparation for closure of the bridge on Starr Avenue in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE Staff)

In Nacogdoches, construction could cause some problems for drivers in the area if they are not prepared for these long-term changes.

Starting Wednesday, Starr Avenue construction and Lanana Creek Trail re-routing will begin. East Texas News found out what motorists can expect for the rest of the year.

Texas Department of Transportation crews began setting barricades, signage,and detours at the Lanana Creek Bridge on Starr Avenue.

The Lanana Creek Bridge will be closed for about eight months to tear down the existing bridge and replace it with a new one. It's a state highway, so the city won't be picking up the $1.7-million tab.

"And so in the case of the Starr Street bridge, they have engineers that monitor the condition of that bridge, and they said that it's nearing the end its useful life and needs to be replaced,” said Jim Jeffers, Nacogdoches’ city manager.

TxDOT will be detouring traffic to Austin Street, the closest state highway.

"And so those who aren't familiar with the community will most likely do that,” Jeffers said. And, of course, you've got that narrow stretch of Austin that having 18-wheelers on is probably not the best way to do it."

Pedestrians and cyclists will also face a detour. Pecan Park and the disc golf course will remain open, but the trail closure along Lanana Creek has the concern of frequent users.

"You will be able to cross Starr and then use the sidewalks next to the intramural fields and then drop back in just the north side of the intramural fields,” said Brian Bray, Nacogoches’ director of community services. “We ask all the citizens using that area to please be mindful that there will be people crossing."

Trail users can look forward to 5-foot sidewalks on both sides of the bridge. The new 160-foot Lanana Creek bridge will have four 11-foot lanes and 5-foot shoulders.

Park planners haven't forgotten about all those popular fun runs. This week, they plan to develop alternate routes so groups won't have to cancel their special events.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.