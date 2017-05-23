Lufkin man donates climbing wall to get kids moving

Wall children have to climb before moving to the next obstacle. (Source, KTRE) Staff

Summer vacation is inching closer, and some East Texas children may have already had a head start on their days off.

Fitt Life owner, Casey Adams, helped one elementary school have an active lifestyle before their time-off with a special climbing wall donation.

More than 300 students climbed the wall and other hurdles on Tuesday during the second annual Ninja Warrior obstacle course at Anderson Elementary.

For the past five months, Adams has been working on making walls and side-to-sides, which are wood planks for children to hop on.

"It gives them a taste of what it's like to come out to an obstacle course,” Adams said.

Bringing ideas to get kids off the couches and moving is what Coach Aby Goff does.



"Sometimes it's hard. It's not very easy of doing the obstacle. It's not easy but they can do it,” Goff said. “They're very proud of themselves when they're done. Big smiles when they're done when they didn't think they could do it."

The biggest obstacle of all was overcoming the negative mind, and fifth grader Kaitlyn Williams said she welcomes hurdles.

"Well it was kind of hard. So if you're short, like me, you have to be on the ground, step on it, and jump over,” Williams said. “Everybody cheers you on, and it's super cool. I like it a lot."

The wall Adams donated to the school has had a positive reaction on the children. He said his motivation stems from his childhood, which lacked the push to be active.



"I was an overweight kid when I was younger, so I really like the idea of kids getting a chance to do something fun which involves fitness where they don't even realize they're getting fit,” Adams said.

Adams said at first, the kids were nervous about the challenge of climbing the wall, but the looks of pride in overcoming their fears is why he made the donation in the first place.

