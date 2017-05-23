Bogaerts has 3 hits, 3 RBIs as Red Sox beat Rangers 11-6

By DOUG ALDEN

BOSTON (AP) - Xander Bogaerts had three hits and three RBIs, Dustin Pedroia had a two-run double during a four-run sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 11-6 on Tuesday night.



Rick Porcello (3-5) won for just the second time at home despite allowing 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner struck out four and allowed five runs, four earned.



Joey Gallo got his 14th homer for Texas, and Shin-Soo Choo went 2 for 5 with two RBIs.



Texas entered having won 11 of 12. The 11 runs allowed marked a season high.



Andrew Cashner (1-4) pitched five innings, allowing five runs, six hits and four walks. He also threw a pair of wild pitches, one of them allowing Bogaerts to score from third and put Boston up 2-1 after three.

