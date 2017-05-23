Centeno's homer helps Astros over Tigers 6-2

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer



HOUSTON (AP) - Juan Centeno and Yuli Gurriel homered to help the Houston Astros to a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.



Centeno was making his debut with the Astros by filling in for catcher Brian McCann, who is on the 7-day concussion list. His solo home run made it 3-0 in the fourth. The Tigers cut the lead to one on a two-run homer by Mikie Mahtook in the seventh inning before Centeno singled and scored as Houston tacked on two runs in the bottom of that inning to push the lead to 5-2.



Houston starter Lance McCullers (5-1) allowed a season-low one hit in five innings to extend his American League-leading streak of scoreless innings to 22. But his early exit came after he needed 96 pitches to get through the fifth in what was his third straight start without allowing a run.



Jordan Zimmermann (4-3), who turned 31 on Tuesday, yielded five hits and four runs - two earned - in six-plus innings for the loss.

