Bus driver and five students injured in wreck involving Timpson ISD school bus

Five students and a school bus driver were injured this morning in a three-vehicle wreck involving a dump truck.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Timpson ISD school bus stopped and let two kids onto the bus in the northbound lane of the 4800 block of US Hwy 59 North, in the Bobo community when the wreck occurred.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Jesse Fountain, the driver of the dump truck told officials he did not see the bus stopped as he was coming up a hill. The driver of the 1995 Mack dump truck said he slammed on his breaks trying to stop and started to skid while driving in the outside lane.

The dump truck driver ended up skidding towards the inside lane, and side-swiped a 2010 Kenworth tractor-trailer rig. The impact pushed him back over into the outside lane, and he struck the back of the school bus.

According to a DPS press release, the bus had its flashing red lights activated when the wreck occurred

The driver of the dump truck was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital to be checked out, but he wasn't injured, according to the press release. He was identified as Benjamin Salazar, 55, of Wells. The driver of the school bus, Sabra Sessions, 28, of Nacogdoches, was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that five children were also taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries. Three children that were on the bus at the time of the wreck went to the hospital with some of the injured students to offer moral support.

The two children who were getting on the bus were not injured and went on to school.

Abel Longoria III, 41, of Brownsville, was the driver of the 18-wheeler. According to the press release, Longoria was not injured in the crash.

Timpson ISD Superintendent Mid Johnson said the driver and two students were released from the hospital.

"Just happy no one was seriously hurt, and everyone is OK," Johnson said.

Nobody was on the back row of the bus when it was hit.

